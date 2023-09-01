Cooler weather moves in for Labor Day Weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are in the mid 70s this morning. There is a small front is moving overhead near the Savannah River early this morning, causing a few showers to develop.

South of the Altamaha River, a stalled front will bring a slight chance as well. These will linger through the morning. Highs will be in the mid 80s. This afternoon, there is a slight chance of showers south of the Altamaha River. The weather looks good this evening for all for all of the football games or other evening plans.

Beautiful weather will be here for Labor Day weekend. It’ll be cooler and drier! Lows will be in the 60s away from the coast on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Labor will be a few degrees warmer, but rain remains absent from the forecast. We’ll see a warming trend heading into the middle of the week with highs back near 90 degrees.

Tropical Update:

Idalia is post-tropical and will continue to head toward Bermuda this weekend.

Hurricane Franklin will continue to move northeast as it weakens in the northern Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Jose will weaken and dissipate over the weekend

There are a couple areas of potential developments, these could become our next tropical depressions off over the next few days.

In the main development region, there is a 40% chance of development of another tropical depression. No need for concern but we will continue to watch what tries to develop.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

