Drivers prepare to spend more on gas traveling over Labor Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lots of people will be out on the roads this Labor Day weekend but be prepared to open your pockets.

Prices at the pump are pretty high right now. Some drivers who say these prices are playing into their Labor Day travel plans.

“Oooh, look at what I just spent. They’re high, very high.”

“It’s a little expensive. It doesn’t look like they’re going down anytime soon.”

“Right now, it’s just out of control to me.”

Data company Gas Buddy says within the past week, gas prices have dropped several cents locally and nationally.

But prices at Savannah’s pumps are still averaging around $3.60 per gallon... 9.3 cents higher than last month and 10.7 cents higher than last year.

Drivers say they don’t think it will stop people from hitting the roads this holiday weekend but might take some budgeting beforehand.

“Everybody likes to travel, everybody needs a car, it’s hot, everybody likes to get around,” said Patrick Williams.

“If people want to travel, they’re gonna travel. So, they’re gonna pay the prices,” said Marcus Washington.

“You have to factor in your travel costs and with things as expensive as they are, you have to pretty much double your budget,” said Devin Anderson.

Gas Buddy says around the country, regular gas is about $3.80 per gallon.

Driver Patrick Williams says he’s traveling from Atlanta and downloaded several fuel savings apps to prepare.

“That’s helped majorly but it still puts a dent in your pocket when you’re traveling.”

Drivers say prices going down would make it a lot easier to get around.

“Just having an efficient price for us to be able to fill our car up, just to be able to travel and take vacations with family and friends.”

Gas Buddy says prices could go up after a large refinery in Louisiana briefly shut down last week following a storage tank fire.

The company also says Hurricane Idalia and recent storms could play a role too.

