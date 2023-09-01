Sky Cams
Georgia State Patrol urges caution traveling during Labor Day weekend

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As drivers hit the road for their Labor Day weekend getaway, Georgia State Patrol is urging caution during the unofficial end of summer.

From now until Monday evening, GSP is expecting crowded roads in the Coastal Empire.

Troopers say it will be an all-hands-on deck effort as they look for speeders and drunk drivers.

“Impaired driving is a huge problem because you’re not only putting yourself in danger, but you’re putting others in danger,” said Sgt. Sherman K. McClain, the assistant post commander.

AAA is activating it’s “Tow to Go” program in Georgia until Tuesday at 6 a.m.

It gives would-be-impaired drivers and their car a safe and free ride. To contact “Tow to Go,” call (855) 2-TOW-2-Go or (855) 286-9246.

As for where G-S-P expects trouble spots in our area?

“Everybody’s trying to get to the beach one more time, so US Highway 80 going out to Tybee is definitely going to be a busy area. Please be careful, slow down, pay attention, and leave enough space between you and the vehicle in front of you.”

Ultimately troopers say safety should be front and center on the roads this Labor Day weekend.

“It’s about getting there and enjoying your time. It’s not about how fast you get there. You can ruin your whole weekend, someone else’s weekend. We want you to do it safe, we want you to have a great time and we’ll be out here assisting any way we can.”

A heads up for travelers staying in Savannah hotel rooms this weekend - prices will be slightly higher.

Friday is the first day of the city’s increased Hotel/Motel tax meaning Savannah’s tax on hotels, motels, and short-term vacation rentals will go from 6% to 8%...in time for the holiday weekend.

