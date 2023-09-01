Sky Cams
Jamie’s Last Day of August WX Forecast

A little drier, less muggy days ahead
By Jamie Ertle
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A cold front is slowly moving south past I-16 towards Florida and high pressure is moving in from the Great Lakes. It’s a drier cooler airmass, but there are some storms along the state line trying to make their way north.

Thursday evening some isolated sea breeze showers west of I-95. Clouds will hang around, but I think you’ll be able to still see that nearly full “blue” supermoon.

Daybreak Friday some upper 60s for cities like Statesboro, Hampton, Sylvania, 71 in Savannah. Afternoon highs in the low to middle 80s with partly sunny skies. There’s going to be a better chance for showers south of the Altamaha with cloudier skies, but I’ll keep it at 30%.

Then High pressure will dominate our weather for our Labor Day weekend into most of next week with cooler than average temperatures AND LESS MUGGY!

Saturday: 67/86 Mostly Sunny

Sunday: 65/86 Mostly Sunny

Monday: Labor Day: 66/89 Mostly Sunny

Tuesday: 68/90 Mostly Sunny

MARINE: Friday...NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt, seas 3-4 ft. Friday night...NE winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft. Saturday...NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt, seas 4-5 ft. Saturday night...NE winds 10 kt, seas 4 to 5 ft. Sunday...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft. Monday...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 3 ft.

RIP CURRENTS: Long period swells from distant Hurricane Franklin, remnants of Idalia, and lingering astronomical influences will yield a Moderate Risk of rip currents for all area beaches Friday. An elevated risk of rip currents will continue through at least the weekend.

Stay Safe!

~Jamie Ertle

