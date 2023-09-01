Jasper County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Point South Drive

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday on Point South Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, one person had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital. Deputies responded around the scene until 1 p.m.

If anyone has any information you are asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (843)726-7779 or Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111.

Please reference JCSO case #23S23438.

