Plant Riverside hosting Farewell to Summer celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Plant Riverside District is having one final summer party.

The entertainment district is hosting the “Farewell to Summer” party on Labor Day weekend.

The celebration will run from Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4.

The four-day event will offer free live music, kids activities, delicious treats, water fountain music shows, as well as food and drink options for all ages.

Featured performers on Montgomery Park Stage for the weekend celebration include Voodoo Soup on Friday, September 1 from 7 to 10 p.m.; Lyn Avenue on Saturday, September 2 from 7 to 10 p.m.; Laiken Love & The Fellowship of Love on Sunday, September 3 from 6 to 9 p.m.; and The Whitley Deputy Band on Monday, September 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. Further entertainment will be available throughout the weekend by the Riverside Pavilions, Myrtle & Rose Rooftbar Bar, and Electric Moon Rooftop Lounge.

