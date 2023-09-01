Public works department working to repair roads in Hampton Co. after Idalia

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Just a few days ago, one Hampton county road would have seen travelers making their way through the Lowcountry.

But, during Idalia, stormwater surged through it, tearing it in half. Hampton County public works department spent the day fixing the road and many others.

“Just water everywhere, everywhere you turn was water,” said David Steinmeyer, the director of Hampton County Public Works Department.

That’s how public works director David Steinmeyer described the scenes around the county as Idalia made its way through, bringing heavy wind and rain with it. That stormwater, enough to overwhelm dirt roads.

“It just goes over, and as you can see where were standing, the pipe is about a hundred foot in the woods, and all we’re left with is an open trench,” said Steinmeyer.

Those open trenches are on clearly marked closed roads, which Steinmeyer says have detours. The roads are being filled with mixtures of sand and rock.

Roads were not the only calls damaged by the storm.

“Trees got all that rain to start with and then the wind showed up. And that just made it worse for all the trees to be falling over, we had over sixteen calls for moving trees out of roads and things like that,” said Steinmeyer.

Steinmeyer says repairs should be caught up by Friday afternoon.

