Savannah/Hilton Head Airport expecting 30,000 passengers over Labor Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport officials are expecting 30,000 passengers through Sunday. It comes amid an already record-year for the airport.

Airport staff say the rush started on Thursday as travelers look to get away one more time before the unofficial end of summer.

Officials here are hoping for a smooth weekend after Hurricane Idalia forced some flights to be canceled earlier this week.

Operations appear to be back to normal. The airport enters the Labor Day weekend following a record-breaking summer.

According to airport staff, more than 377,000 passengers traveled through here in July. That’s up 8% from the year before.

Total passenger numbers for this year are approaching 2.3 million...up 13% from the time last year.

And whether they frequently travel during the Labor Day holiday weekend, or it’s their first time, travelers say they’re prepared for whatever they encounter at the airports this weekend.

“We’re geared up for no parking spots, so we ended up in the economy lot, so my advice is to start in the economy lot and work your way back...it’s busier this year, definitely,” said Lili Coleman, a resident of Hilton Head Island.

“Maybe some long lines, some delayed lines and things like that. This is my first time so I kind of don’t know what to expect, but I’m ready,” said Natasha Lewis, a Savannah resident.

As always airport officials remind you to arrive early and check ahead with your airline before leaving for the airport.

