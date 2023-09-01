Saying goodbye to Dal Cannady

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The community and many around it won’t feel quite the same after Friday because Dal Cannady won’t be telling the people who live there what is happening on a daily, nightly and sometimes middle-of-the-night basis.

Friday, Sept. 1 is Dal’s last day at WTOC - and we want to look back at how he has grown from correspondent to community icon in the region he served.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.