Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Saying goodbye to Dal Cannady

By Tim Guidera
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The community and many around it won’t feel quite the same after Friday because Dal Cannady won’t be telling the people who live there what is happening on a daily, nightly and sometimes middle-of-the-night basis.

Friday, Sept. 1 is Dal’s last day at WTOC - and we want to look back at how he has grown from correspondent to community icon in the region he served.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Nothing too crazy:’ Hilton Head Island residents grateful for low impacts from Idalia
‘Nothing too crazy:’ Hilton Head Island residents grateful for low impacts from Idalia
Bemiss Road fallen tree
Georgia man dies while trying to help clear Hurricane Idalia debris near Valdosta
On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, left, and Maria...
Brother, sister found shot to death on Georgia interstate, police say
PHOTOS: Viewer pictures of storm damage, flooding from Idalia
Idalia causes power outages, storm debris in Savannah
Idalia causes power outages, storm debris in Savannah

Latest News

Rescue Me Friday: Winona
Rescue Me Friday: Winona
Local man competes in kayak challenge to raise awareness and protect Georgia’s waterways
Local man competes in kayak challenge to raise awareness and protect Georgia’s waterways
Rescue Me Friday: Winona
Rescue Me Friday: Winona
United Way capital campaign begins next week
United Way capital campaign begins next week