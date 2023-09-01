Visitors on Tybee Island ready to celebrate Labor Day weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the unofficial end to summer and thousands are expected to make their way to the Coastal Empire to enjoy their Labor Day weekend that of course includes Tybee Island.

It has been sunny skies and beautiful beach weather on Tybee Island all day Friday.

This is a huge tourist destination and people travel from near and far to be able to enjoy the beaches and small-town feel that Tybee Island offers. Now, just a few days ago, the beach didn’t look so nice as the island was bracing for potential impacts from Idalia. Luckily, this area was pretty much unaffected but, some people did have their travel plans adjusted.

“I was supposed to come on the 30th, but our flight got canceled. So, we had to come on the 31st. It was like, are we going to make it there or not? Then finally, a text said ‘nope, you’re not going.’ So, yeah, it was scary, I wanted to come, then I didn’t because of the weather. I didn’t want us to be stuck at the Charlotte airport,” said Geri Swain from Iowa City, Iowa.

Luckily, she did make it and she was able to spend some time on the beach Friday.

Several people have been milling around the main streets here doing some shopping, grabbing some lunch, and enjoying some fun in the sun. They say the waves are definitely a bit strong Friday but it’s still a beautiful day to enjoy the beach.

Now, it’s one of the first enjoyable beach days of the week – that’s due to the passing of Hurricane Idalia. Some visitors say they were here as they waited for the storm to pass.

“I wasn’t really worried about it. I watched the weather before we came through, I’ve just seen it a little bit and thought it may miss us. Then we actually got here, got a little nervous for a bit, but, it ended up being alright,” said Clayton Miller visiting from Scottsville, Kentucky.

“The first night, we got all excited to go to the beach, and we ended up just playing some games instead. But, it’s really fun. I’m excited to be able to go beaching today,” said Paul Rose and Cheyenne Hall.

Meanwhile, many businesses are preparing for the busy weekend ahead.

