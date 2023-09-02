Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Blink-182 postpones European tour as Travis Barker leaves band for ‘urgent family matter’

Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo...
Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2023.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Blink-182 announced they’re postponing their European tour after drummer Travis Barker had to return home for an urgent family matter.

The band shared the news on social media Friday morning, writing: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

However, it wasn’t made immediately clear what urgent family matter Barker, 47, had to return home for.

The band was reportedly scheduled to perform in Glasgow, Scotland, over the weekend before traveling to Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Dublin.

Barker took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to share several photos of a prayer room hours before the band’s announcement.

In June, Kourtney Kardashian shared that she and Barker were expecting their first child together.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Nothing too crazy:’ Hilton Head Island residents grateful for low impacts from Idalia
‘Nothing too crazy:’ Hilton Head Island residents grateful for low impacts from Idalia
Bemiss Road fallen tree
Georgia man dies while trying to help clear Hurricane Idalia debris near Valdosta
On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, left, and Maria...
Brother, sister found shot to death on Georgia interstate, police say
PHOTOS: Viewer pictures of storm damage, flooding from Idalia
Idalia causes power outages, storm debris in Savannah
Idalia causes power outages, storm debris in Savannah

Latest News

A Florida hunting team caught a 920-pound alligator in a lake.
Florida hunting team catches 920-pound alligator
FILE - A box of ivermectin is shown in a pharmacy as pharmacists work in the background,...
Court revives doctors’ lawsuit saying FDA overstepped its authority with anti-ivermectin campaign
FILE - Fulham owner Mohamed Al Fayed waves to the crowd before the English Premier League...
Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed, whose son was killed in crash with Princess Diana, dies at 94
THE News at 7
I-95 widening project will begin in South Carolina