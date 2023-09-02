Sky Cams
Cool mornings, for now! Warmer weather ahead

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beautiful weather extends through the evening with temperatures in the 70s under mostly clear skies.

Sunday morning will be one of our coolest since June! Many areas around Savannah will bottom out in the mid 60s. Inland areas have a shot at briefly dropping into the upper 50s! Sunday will be a perfect day to get outside with temperatures in the mid 80s during the afternoon, sunshine and a light northeasterly breeze.

It’ll be a great day to sit in the sand at the beach, but be careful in the water. We’ll have a moderate risk for rip currents on Sunday.

If you are getting out on the water, wave heights will be around 3 feet with a northeasterly wind at about 10 miles per hour. Monday’s wave heights will be about a foot less.

Labor Day starts out in the mid 60s around Savannah with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Dry weather continues with mostly sunny skies overhead.

On Tuesday when most of us are heading back to school and work, morning lows will be in the upper 60s with highs near 90 degrees.

Dry weather continues through Thursday with highs back in the lower 90s on Wednesday and mid 90s on Thursday.

There is a slight chance of rain on Friday, but Saturday looks a bit wetter with highs in the lower 90s.

Tropical update:

Gert, Idalia and Katia are in the Atlantic, but will not impact the United States. The wave moving off the west coast of Africa has the best chance at being out next tropical depression. This could happen toward the end of the work week. We will have to watch this as it could get closer to the Caribbean around September 10th. Local impacts are not expected at this time. Stay tuned for updates.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

