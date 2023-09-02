Sky Cams
Farewell to Summer at Plant Riverside

Plant Riverside
Plant Riverside(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Labor Day celebration going on this entire holiday weekend - it’s called Farewell to Summer and is being hosted by Plant Riverside.

The event started on Friday and goes on until Monday night.

Each day will be filled with many different activities and forms or entertainment, making sure it’s something the whole family can enjoy.

On Sunday, there’s something called art in the park where kids and parents can make bracelets and get some face painting done.

Each afternoon and evening will also be filed with lots of live music, with everything from jazz to blues to tributes to the Beach Boys and Grease... and wrapping up most nights, there will be a DJ.

Organizers say they wanted this weekend event to be a place where folks can come out and forget their worries.

“So, it’s rejuvenating, they’re not thinking about their bills, they’re not thinking about their workday, they’re not thinking of anything that’s of pressure. They’re enjoying each other’s company, they’re enjoying the time with their family and their kids, because as we all know the grow up real quick. So, I hope that they just come out here and they find that this is a relaxing place for them,” said Scotty Henley, Plant Riverside District Entertainment Director.

Henley says Monday is set to be the slowest paced day of the weekend, really letting people soak in their day off before heading back into work.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

