Fort McAllister Labor Day Celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day weekend bringing many different events to our area.

One that happened earlier today was at Fort McAllister.

Folks at the park say the goal of today was to get people enriched in the history of the 19th century.

There were several different demonstrations including showing how people did laundry back then and candle making,

They also had Civil War medicine on display as well as a 19th century weapons and tool collection.

This is an event Fort McAllister hosts every year during this holiday weekend to make sure people understand the true history of the state park.

“So much history happened here locally, whether it’s the American Revolution or the Civil War. There’s so much history right here in our backyard and a place like Fort McAllister is where it really comes alive with our living history displays and all that,” said Interpretative Ranger Jamie Niles

Niles says the park is already looking forward to this celebration next year and hope everyone who came out today were able to get a real feel for what times were like all those years ago.

