Homecoming for 12-year-old girl who suffered brain injury in ATV accident

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A happy homecoming Friday for a family in Bulloch County.

Their 12-year-old daughter Georgia Kate has been in the hospital since July with a traumatic brain injury after an ATV accident.

“I don’t think she understands what she has done for people, what she has done for the community and other people who are going through hard times, just the perseverance and the determination and the willpower she has,” said Jenny Hendrix, Georgia Kate’s aunt.

Led by a motorcade of police lights and sirens, the Anderson family makes the drive they have been hoping for.

“Today is an awesome day, she is coming home!”

Coming home to a community that has continued to cheer them on from the sidelines.

“I wake up every morning anticipating that post on how she is doing because she has just been so strong, and her parents have done a great job keeping us informed and letting us follow along on this journey,” said family friend Lean Gaskin.

In a statement given to WTOC Melanie, Georgia-Kate’s mom says,

“Our family is so thankful for the love, prayers, and support we have received from family, friends, community, and even those we have never met. We are so thankful for today. We never could have imagined something like this. We are so thankful for everyone who showed up and for those in spirit. We give God all the Glory. It is only because of him that we can bring our daughter home today! As I have said from the beginning and will continue to say, #ONLYGOD”

Friday night, a family will go to bed with a full house, and a smile a county mile wide.

Although Georgia Kate is now home, the community is continuing to host fundraisers and events to help off set medical costs.

