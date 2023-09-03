Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into this evening, we’ll look for clear skies as temps drop into the lower-70s through midnight. Going into Labor Day, I’ll look for starting temperatures in the mid to lower 60s for inland areas with warmer temperatures along the coast.

Throughout the day, I’ll look for beautiful sunny skies as highs warm into the mid to upper-80s. However, it’ll feel more like the lower-90s. Regardless, it’ll be a perfect day to get outside! If you’re heading to the beaches, we will look for moderate rip current risks. So, be sure to keep a closer eye on the little ones. We’ll also have UV indexes that are through the roof. Sunscreen will be needed.

As we head into the work week, I’ll continue looking for minimal to no rain chances as highs continue to gradually warm up each afternoon until we reach back into the mid-90s by Thursday.

During this time, we’ll look for drier air quality conditions. This means we should not see much difference in actual temp and the “feels like” temps through the first half of the week. Then, we should begin to see more scattered rain chances going into next weekend as our next cold front begins to push into the area.

