Georgia Southern football season kicks off with a win

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend marked the return of college football, and that includes Georgia Southern University.

The Eagles shut out The Citadel Bulldogs by a score of 34-0.

Fans say they’re pumped for the new season. They packed the parking lots ahead of Saturday’s 6 p.m. kickoff.

“A lot of heat, a lot of walking, a lot of people tailgating, the RVs, and the food smells amazing.”

The family of a Georgia Southern football player says they came out to show their support.

“Today is my grandson’s first game here at Georgia Southern. So, we are celebrating Kenneth Dorsey…woo, go KD. So, we’re here representing for him,” said Angela and Raven Johnson, family members of Georgia Southern’s #18.

It was a first time for some, but not for others.

“We’ve been lifelong Eagles. Not just football fans, but fans of the university. And we keep coming back, we’ve been coming to this stadium since it was built,” said Rachel Rhodes-Dyar and Ken Dyar, Georgia Southern alumni.

One couple says they’ve been to hundreds of games and now hold season tickets.

“We love the Eagles; we’ll do anything for the Eagles and we’re just happy that everyone is here and it’s a new season. We’re just so excited,” said the Dyars.

“Just a great time to be with friends that are like family and to celebrate our Eagles and the best little stadium in the country.”

A Georgia Southern grad says it’s an exciting time for the school.

“Just to celebrate the wonderful growth and development of the town, but also the football program and other sports related to Georgia Southern,” said Becky Willis, a Georgia Southern alumna.

The Eagles are back home again next Saturday, when they take on the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

