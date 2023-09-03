Statesboro Police investigate Friday night homicide

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead after a shooting Friday night in Statesboro, according to police.

Statesboro Police say they responded to an apartment complex on Stambuk Lane around 9 p.m. Friday.

They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Larry Chapman, a 20-year-old from Savannah.

Police say they’ve identified the person they say fired the shots, and that this is not a random incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to determine what charges, if any, are appropriate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Detective Dustin Cross at 912-764-9911. You can also submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus your message.

