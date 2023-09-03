Woman killed in crash in Effingham County
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver has died after a crash in Effingham County Saturday evening.
Effingham County Deputies say they responded to the area of Shawnee Egypt Road and 5th Street before 8 p.m. Saturday.
When they arrived on scene, they found a car that had crashed into a pole.
The driver, a woman, died as a result of the crash. Deputies aren’t sure what caused the car to run off the road at this point.
Stay with WTOC for updates.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.