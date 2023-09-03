Woman killed in crash in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver has died after a crash in Effingham County Saturday evening.

Effingham County Deputies say they responded to the area of Shawnee Egypt Road and 5th Street before 8 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived on scene, they found a car that had crashed into a pole.

The driver, a woman, died as a result of the crash. Deputies aren’t sure what caused the car to run off the road at this point.

Stay with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.