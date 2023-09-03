Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Woman killed in crash in Effingham County

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver has died after a crash in Effingham County Saturday evening.

Effingham County Deputies say they responded to the area of Shawnee Egypt Road and 5th Street before 8 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived on scene, they found a car that had crashed into a pole.

The driver, a woman, died as a result of the crash. Deputies aren’t sure what caused the car to run off the road at this point.

Stay with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
I-95 widening project will begin in South Carolina
Homecoming for 12-year-old girl who suffered brain injury in ATV accident
Homecoming for 12-year-old girl who suffered brain injury in ATV accident
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
5 juveniles charged after playing “Ding Dong Ditch” on Tybee Island
On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, left, and Maria...
Brother, sister found shot to death on Georgia interstate, police say

Latest News

Georgia Southern beats Citadel
Georgia Southern football season kicks off with a win
Source: WTOC
Statesboro Police investigate Friday night homicide
Plant Riverside
Plant Riverside bids Farewell to Summer
Fort McAllister Labor Day Celebration
Fort McAllister hosts Labor Day Celebration