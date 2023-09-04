Sky Cams
3 people rescued after vessel sinks on St. Catherine Sound

St. Catherine Sound
St. Catherine Sound(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah coast guard rescued three people Sunday.

According to officials, Savannah crews received notification of a vessel taking on water in St. Catherine Sound.

Upon arrival, crews found a vessel sunk and 3 survivors stranded on a sand bar.

The crew elected to land on the sandbar, and the swimmer departed the aircraft to establish medical needs.

Georgia DNR arrived on scene within ten minutes, and embarked the survivors with the help of the rescue swimmer.

