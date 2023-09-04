30,000 travelers pass through Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport Labor Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s one of the busiest travel days of the year.

People are heading home after the long holiday weekend.

Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport officials say between Thursday and Monday around 30,000 people have passed through.

Passengers flying in and out of the city say it’s been bustling.

This includes one woman flying home to Houston Monday.

Judy Zheng says she arrived Friday night on a full plane.

She says her daughter flew in from New York to meet her.

Also having a fully packed flight.

Zheng says she wanted to spend her long weekend exploring the city and its history.

As the weekend comes to an end, so does her trip and the trips of countless other passengers.

“Yea, I expected that, but I’ll check it out a little bit later. Today, everyone’s flying back home, I am too, to go to work tomorrow,” Traveler Judy Zhend said.

To help prepare she says she got here early and is closely watching her flight’s status.

“Absolutely crammed. In fact, these two bags that I have beside me, I was supposed to have one as a carry-on, but they offered to check one in for free because all of them were full.”

The SCAD student says his plane ticket did seem pricier than usual.

And wonders how much he would’ve saved if he waited until after Labor Day.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.