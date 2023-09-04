Businesses on Hilton Head Island see busy Labor Day weekend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - The unofficial end of summer means the unofficial end of summer tourism dollars for businesses across our area.

On Hilton Head Island, the money from this weekend is especially crucial. Tourism generates about a billion dollars a year and of course summer plays a big role in that.

On Coligny Beach, one business says this Labor Day weekend has been the perfect way to cap off a historic few months.

“It was crowded yesterday I think that was the biggest crowd we’ve seen.”

They stay busy here pretty much year-round, but weekends like this one bring in more customers than most.

“We had our biggest day ever since 4th of July yesterday,” said Jim Lisenby, owner at Pool Bar Jim’s.

He’s run this business on Hilton Head for more than four decades and says the past few days have been the exclamation mark the last few months deserve.

“We were busier this summer than last summer and last summer was our biggest year ever. So this summer was even busier.”

Sunday was their bottom line’s best day of the group, but Labor Day itself is keeping the drinks flowing and momentum going. The owner says heading into peak crowd weekends they know what to expect and prepare accordingly.

“We’re already prepped up and ready. All the mixes are made, all the fruit is cut, everything is done and all we have to do is prepare the drinks.”

After getting through Monday’s rush a lot of spots on the island will see a significant drop off, but for this crew the unofficial end of summer doesn’t mean the end of big business.

“We expect to be really busy this fall. One of the local bars is closing down for a few months and there’s two of us down on this end of the island, so we expect to be really busy.”

For now, some folks are still out enjoying their Labor Day. The restaurants on this island will benefit from one last shift of holiday crowds for dinner before taking a deep breath and enjoying some relative down time.

