Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Comfortable Labor Day, warmer weather ahead

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day starts out in the mid 60s around Savannah.

Conditions will be calm this morning with plenty of sunshine. This afternoon, highs reach about 90 degrees with a southeasterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. Clear conditions continue all day with temperatures falling into the 70s after sunset.

If you are heading to Tybee or Hilton Head today, you’re in for a treat. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. Be sure to wear sunscreen and be safe in the water, there is a moderate risk for rip currents.

If you are heading out on a boat, wave heights will be 2-3 feet. The wind will be light and from the north this morning, becoming southeasterly of 5-10 miles per hour this afternoon.

On Tuesday when most of us are heading back to school and work, morning lows will be in the upper 60s with highs in the lower 90s. Tuesday begins our warming trend, but dry weather continues.

Warmer weather builds in during the middle of the week, lows return to the 70s with highs in the mid 90s.

There is a slight chance of rain Friday afternoon with highs still in the mid 90s.

This weekend will be a few degrees cooler as our next front moves in. Highs will be near 90 degrees with scattered afternoon showers and a few storms possible during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Tropical update:

Gert and Katia are in the Atlantic but will not impact the United States. The wave moving off the west coast of Africa has the best chance at being out next tropical depression. The next name is, “Lee”.

We will be closely monitoring this system as it moves west across the Atlantic. Most models suggest this becoming a strong hurricane, but any potential impact to the United States is still at least a week away.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Woman killed in crash in Effingham County
Georgia Southern beats Citadel
Georgia Southern football season kicks off with a win
Source: WTOC
Statesboro Police investigate Friday night homicide
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’
I-95 widening project will begin in South Carolina

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast
THE News at Daybreak Sunday - 7
Andrew's Weekend forecast
First Alert Weather
Cool mornings, for now! Warmer weather ahead
Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 09-01-2023