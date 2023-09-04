Comfortable Labor Day, warmer weather ahead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day starts out in the mid 60s around Savannah.

Conditions will be calm this morning with plenty of sunshine. This afternoon, highs reach about 90 degrees with a southeasterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. Clear conditions continue all day with temperatures falling into the 70s after sunset.

If you are heading to Tybee or Hilton Head today, you’re in for a treat. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. Be sure to wear sunscreen and be safe in the water, there is a moderate risk for rip currents.

If you are heading out on a boat, wave heights will be 2-3 feet. The wind will be light and from the north this morning, becoming southeasterly of 5-10 miles per hour this afternoon.

On Tuesday when most of us are heading back to school and work, morning lows will be in the upper 60s with highs in the lower 90s. Tuesday begins our warming trend, but dry weather continues.

Warmer weather builds in during the middle of the week, lows return to the 70s with highs in the mid 90s.

There is a slight chance of rain Friday afternoon with highs still in the mid 90s.

This weekend will be a few degrees cooler as our next front moves in. Highs will be near 90 degrees with scattered afternoon showers and a few storms possible during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Tropical update:

Gert and Katia are in the Atlantic but will not impact the United States. The wave moving off the west coast of Africa has the best chance at being out next tropical depression. The next name is, “Lee”.

We will be closely monitoring this system as it moves west across the Atlantic. Most models suggest this becoming a strong hurricane, but any potential impact to the United States is still at least a week away.

