Crowds gather at Tybee Island for Labor Day

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day bringing many folks out to the beaches on Tybee Island.

The beaches have been packed out here on Tybee, filled with locals and visitors.

Crowds coming out to enjoy their day off.

Soaking up the sun, splashing in the waves and fishing off the pier.

Many of the people WTOC spoke with said they feel there’s no better way to spend this holiday than relaxing at the beach.

Some say this may be their last trip to the beach until next year, so for lots of people, this weekend marks the unofficial end of summer.

“Me and the kids are out here enjoying Labor Day weekend. Trying to catch some sun, get a little bit of exercise, probably get in this water and you know, try not to have too much fun,” Tybee Visitor Dylan Belcher said.

“We was at the beach, relaxing, enjoying this weather. We don’t have no beaches at home so enjoying the weather, enjoying the beach. It’s a good vibe,” Tybee Visitor Tyrone Simmerson said.

Simmerson is visiting from all the way from Mississippi. He said he knew Tybee was the place he wanted to spend this weekend because all he wanted to do was decompress by the ocean.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.