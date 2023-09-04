Go Tell Crusade Ministry returns to Baxley

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Appling County High School’s football stadium will be the site of four days of testimony, Gospel study and evangelical outreach later this month.

Rick Gage is bringing his Go Tell Crusade Ministry back to Baxley for the first time in 25 years September 17-20.

The “Billy Graham of Small Towns is with us in-studio with a look ahead to this event that will bring together people from up to 50 South Georgia churches.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.