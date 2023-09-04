Sky Cams
Go Tell Crusade Ministry returns to Baxley

By Tim Guidera
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Appling County High School’s football stadium will be the site of four days of testimony, Gospel study and evangelical outreach later this month.

Rick Gage is bringing his Go Tell Crusade Ministry back to Baxley for the first time in 25 years September 17-20.

The “Billy Graham of Small Towns is with us in-studio with a look ahead to this event that will bring together people from up to 50 South Georgia churches.

