Making a Labor Day cocktail with Smokehouse Grill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day is the Unofficial end of summer.

Many people are spending the holiday at the beach.

But, if you find yourself in downtown Savannah.

You might want to stop by Plant Riverside District for a drink at the Smokehouse Grill.

Clocked Punch

1.5oz Bacardi

1.5oz Jose traditional

1oz pineapple juice

1oz orange juice

.75 peach Monin

.75 strawberry Monin

Shake well strain into 16oz cup.

Top with soda

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.