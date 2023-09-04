Making a Labor Day cocktail with Smokehouse Grill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day is the Unofficial end of summer.
Many people are spending the holiday at the beach.
But, if you find yourself in downtown Savannah.
You might want to stop by Plant Riverside District for a drink at the Smokehouse Grill.
Clocked Punch
1.5oz Bacardi
1.5oz Jose traditional
1oz pineapple juice
1oz orange juice
.75 peach Monin
.75 strawberry Monin
Shake well strain into 16oz cup.
Top with soda
