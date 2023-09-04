Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Renegade Paws Rescue hosts pack walk for Labor Day

By Anna Black
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Renegade Paws Rescue is helping some dogs get out and about this holiday through its Labor Day pack walk.

Renegade paws rescue is a foster-based organization. Volunteer Rachel Weymouth says it supports around 500 dogs.

She says only a small number are in the actual facility with most being fostered by families throughout the area.

She says when you foster dogs and pull them out of shelters…you’re saving their life.

Weymouth says it helps people to see how foster dogs interact with other four-legged friends.

And for dogs still in need of fostering, she says it helps them get outside and decompress.

Weymouth says a pack walk is a good way to support all dogs.

“People bring their own dogs, they bring their adopted renegade dogs, people have picked up dogs from our boarding facility to get them out for the day. so, really it’s a chance for everyone to get their dogs out.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Woman killed in crash in Effingham County
Georgia Southern beats Citadel
Georgia Southern football season kicks off with a win
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’
Source: WTOC
Statesboro Police investigate Friday night homicide
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

THE News at 5:30
Renegade Paws Rescue hosts pack walk for Labor Day
Crowds gather at Tybee Island for Labor Day
Crowds gather at Tybee Island for Labor Day
Travelers heading home on I-95 as Labor Day weekend ends
Tybee Island
Crowds gather at Tybee Island for Labor Day