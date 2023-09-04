Renegade Paws Rescue hosts pack walk for Labor Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Renegade Paws Rescue is helping some dogs get out and about this holiday through its Labor Day pack walk.

Renegade paws rescue is a foster-based organization. Volunteer Rachel Weymouth says it supports around 500 dogs.

She says only a small number are in the actual facility with most being fostered by families throughout the area.

She says when you foster dogs and pull them out of shelters…you’re saving their life.

Weymouth says it helps people to see how foster dogs interact with other four-legged friends.

And for dogs still in need of fostering, she says it helps them get outside and decompress.

Weymouth says a pack walk is a good way to support all dogs.

“People bring their own dogs, they bring their adopted renegade dogs, people have picked up dogs from our boarding facility to get them out for the day. so, really it’s a chance for everyone to get their dogs out.”

