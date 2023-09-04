Sky Cams
Travelers heading home on I-95 as Labor Day weekend ends

(WTOC)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Travelers making their way home from the Lowcountry say their journeys have been smooth sailing.

“Everything seems fine, gas prices are reasonable. Traffic’s moving pretty well. You know a few backups here and there, but in general for labor day weekend it’s going really well,” said Matthew Becherer who visited North Carolina.

That message… a common sentiment among people making their way down I-95.

“Just a few slowdowns, no real accidents thank goodness. That’s something we didn’t want to run into thank goodness. It’s pretty good so far, nice weather,” said Cindy Vandamia who visited South Carolina.

Another common theme for travelers was a Labor Day weekend well spent.

“It was very good, it was nice to get away for the weekend,” Vandamia.

“Going back to central Florida, we were up in the North Carolina mountains for a nice weekend it was great,” said Becherer.

From those making their first-ever road trip like Alexander, to those who have been doing it for 15 years like Ollie, many of the dogs making their way through the Southeast stopped at the Georgia Welcome Center.

“I think it’s great that they have this area that they can stretch out like we can,’ said Vandamia.

Vandamia’s dog Oreo was with her throughout her family’s trip.

“Oreo is a trooper, he is a wonderful traveler, he just sits there, looks out the window, he’s great.”

WTOC also met Rocco, a Great Dane from Daytona.

“He’s about three years old so he’s been doing this for a while. They’re great travelers, they don’t slow us down too much and add a little excitement to the journey.”

Many folks said they were happy to have the extra company during those long hours on the road.

