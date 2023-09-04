Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Tybee Island’s annual Labor Day Beach Bash returns

By Anna Black
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is celebrating the holiday weekend with a big beach bash.

Tybee’s annual Labor Day Beach Bash featured live music, dancing, and fireworks.

“Let me tell you, it’s always fun to come to Tybee. Labor Day is just another good excuse.”

A Tybee local says he’s been celebrating Labor Day here for nearly 30 years.

And hopes this year will be just as fun.

“Hoping to have a good time, I know I will. A lot of my friends are coming, 20 or 30 of them are here for this. I just want everyone to be safe and have a large time,” Tybee Island Resident Paul Weber said.

A large time that’s drawn in some large crowds.

“There’s a lot more people down here today.”

A Tybee resident says he thinks more people came out today to hear band “Swingin Medallions” and for the atmosphere.

“We live here, but everyone loves the beach. So, come on down, let’s have a good time,” Tybee Island Resident Steven Smith said.

Some people traveled hundreds of miles to *come on down.*

“We came last year by accident, and we liked it so we thought we would come back this year,” Tybee Island Resident Miles Gunter said.

Local or not people at the pier say they’re happy to be spending their Labor Day weekend here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Woman killed in crash in Effingham County
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Homecoming for 12-year-old girl who suffered brain injury in ATV accident
Homecoming for 12-year-old girl who suffered brain injury in ATV accident
I-95 widening project will begin in South Carolina
Source: WTOC
Statesboro Police investigate Friday night homicide

Latest News

THE News at 11 - Sunday
Tybee Island’s annual Labor Day Beach Bash returns
Plant Riverside District
Plant Riverside hosting Farewell to Summer celebration
Crews cleaning up Hurricane Idalia aftermath.
Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts underway in Savannah
Pupuseria Jireh
No power, no problem for Garden City Salvadorian restaurant