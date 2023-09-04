Tybee Island’s annual Labor Day Beach Bash returns

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is celebrating the holiday weekend with a big beach bash.

Tybee’s annual Labor Day Beach Bash featured live music, dancing, and fireworks.

“Let me tell you, it’s always fun to come to Tybee. Labor Day is just another good excuse.”

A Tybee local says he’s been celebrating Labor Day here for nearly 30 years.

And hopes this year will be just as fun.

“Hoping to have a good time, I know I will. A lot of my friends are coming, 20 or 30 of them are here for this. I just want everyone to be safe and have a large time,” Tybee Island Resident Paul Weber said.

A large time that’s drawn in some large crowds.

“There’s a lot more people down here today.”

A Tybee resident says he thinks more people came out today to hear band “Swingin Medallions” and for the atmosphere.

“We live here, but everyone loves the beach. So, come on down, let’s have a good time,” Tybee Island Resident Steven Smith said.

Some people traveled hundreds of miles to *come on down.*

“We came last year by accident, and we liked it so we thought we would come back this year,” Tybee Island Resident Miles Gunter said.

Local or not people at the pier say they’re happy to be spending their Labor Day weekend here.

