UGA football remembers Sonny Seiler at first game of season

By Tim Guidera
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - The founder of the Uga tradition was present in spirit at Saturday’s game.

The university presented a touching tribute to Sonny Seiler, who passed away at the age of 90 last week - after an amazing life when he was so closely identified with his hometown of Savannah and UGA.

Sonny started the Uga tradition in 1956 when, as a student, he brought his bulldog puppy to a Georgia game and created sensation that turned into a legacy.

The Seiler family has raised and kept every Georgia mascot since - nearly seven decades during which Uga has come to be known as the world’s most famous mascot.

Sonny was remembered for that and many other contributions to the university, and honored after the two-minute video tribute with a moment of silence.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

