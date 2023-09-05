Sky Cams
1 person dead after shooting in Savannah

Police lights
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a shooting Monday night.

According to Savannah Police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Smart and Cleland Streets around 8:20 p.m.

Police say life saving measures were rendered and the man was taken to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Police are pursuing numerous leads, but no arrests have been made at this time.  Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

