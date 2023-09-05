26 arrested after statewide investigation tracking online predators

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office was part of a several months-long statewide investigation with the GBI and other sheriff’s offices.

They say the goal of this operation was to arrest online predators of children.

That investigation led to the arrest of 26 different offenders.

Sergeant Jennifer Fleming says the GBI reached out to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, as well as other agencies throughout Georgia, because they knew they needed some extra help in this operation.

“What they will do is reach out to the department that has the jurisdiction and say we have a case, can you help us with some manpower within this time frame,” Sergeant Jennifer Fleming said.

Fleming says another reason they turn to Bryan County is because of a four-legged friend they have on their team named Darcy.

“She is one of four in the whole state.”

Darcy is an electronic detection K-9.

“She finds a specific component that’s on all electronics, it’s not optional, it’s on everything.”

Which helps investigators, especially in cases like these, where they are trying to find hidden laptops, hard drives and other things like that.

Fleming says investigations like these are so important because they help protect our children.

“Parents today shouldn’t have to worry about that, about strangers praying on their kids, wanting them to do inappropriate things with their kids, that’s scary.”

As a parent herself, Fleming says this work is rewarding.

“These kids are exactly that. They’re kids and those type of actions are incredibly grotesque.”

Here are some things Fleming says you should be on the lookout for.

“If somebody is asking your child to move off of that platform to talk somewhere else, that’s definitely a red flag.”

Fleming says the Sheriff’s Office does plan on hosting classes for parents so they can know what to look out for some time soon.

