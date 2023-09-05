Alex Murdaugh’s defense team files motion for a new trial

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s legal team filed a motion Tuesday for a new trial and had a press conference in Columbia, South Carolina to talk about it.

They are putting forward some admittedly, very serious allegations against a Colleton County clerk of court, Rebecca Hill, saying that she tampered with the jury.

The trial started with 12 jurors and six alternates but by the verdict, that total of 18 had dropped to just 13 with five jurors being removed throughout the six weeks of court for various reasons. Alex Murdaugh’s defense team is now saying they have new evidence that proves the clerk of court misrepresented information to the judge, specifically to have a juror removed during closing arguments that may have voted not guilty come verdict deliberations.

That’s just the start of the allegations against Hill. Jim Griffin, one of Murdaugh’s attorneys, explaining another.

“The clerk of court had improper private communications with the jurors and the subject matter… the subject matter of those communications was the credibility of the defense that the Murdaugh legal team put up and it was the believability of the defendants own testimony,” said Griffin.

To get to a new trial, there are a lot of steps to be taken, starting with an evidentiary hearing that would allow Murdaugh’s team to present evidence of their claims. The second ball they’re trying to start rolling here is an investigation into whether or not the initial trial was fair.

They say if the Colleton County clerk of court did tamper with the jury, as an elected official her conduct and thus the trial should be subject to an FBI investigation.

“I think it’s important also to understand she is a state actor and that’s why we forwarded a letter today to the US attorney asking them to open this investigation into the violation of Alex Murdaugh’s civil rights by a state actor under color of state law,” said one of Murdaugh’s attorneys Dick Harpootlian.

Harpootlian says in his decades of law experience he’s never seen anything like the conduct he’s claiming happened with this jury.

