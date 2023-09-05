Bluffton Police to host 2nd community safety discussion

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Over in the Lowcountry, Bluffton Police are working with the community to reduce traffic accidents.

The town of Bluffton sees on average 1400 car accidents a year. This year, five people have died from those collisions. The town of Bluffton police department held a community safety discussion last month to hear the town’s concerns, and will be holding another later this month at the Bluffton Police Department.

“Over the past six months, we’ve had five fatalities here in the town of Bluffton, and that’s five too many. That’s five people who lost their loved ones because of something that could have been prevented had somebody been driving safer on the roadway,” said Chief Joe Babkiewicz.

In the last meeting, officers and Bluffton residents voiced their concerns, with a common theme being distracted driving. This can be anything from texting and driving, to focusing too much on adjusting your radio. Another topic was driving under the influence.

“Overall it just becomes driving safer, being aware of your surroundings, and if you’ve been drinking, get an Uber. There are so many different ways to get a ride home nowadays, don’t risk it and get in that car. It could cost your life, or even worse, someone else’s life,” said Chief Babkiewicz.

This month’s meeting is set for Sept. 20 at 6 pm.

