Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Chatham Co. Police looking to identify 2 men after shooting on Bismark and LaRoche Ave.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is working to identify two men after a shooting that left one man injured Monday night.

This happened in the area of Bismark and LaRoche Avenue.

Anonymous tips can be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app, or the Department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Chatham County Police Department Working to Identify Second Person of Interest
Chatham County Police Department Working to Identify Second Person of Interest(Chatham County Police)
Person of interest
Person of interest(Chatham County Police)

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
1 person dead after shooting in Savannah
Source: WTOC
Man injured in shooting near Bismark and LaRoche Ave.
A billboard located on US 80.
Were these Morgan and Morgan billboards actually vandalized?
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Tybee Island Police Department investigating possible shooting
Hilton Head Island
Rincon man drowns on Hilton Head

Latest News

Hilton Head Island
Rincon man drowns on Hilton Head
Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
All 19 Trump co-defendants plead not guilty, waive arraignments
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Tybee Island Police Department investigating possible shooting
THE News at 11
Historic preservation committee meeting to be held Wednesday in Bluffton
THE News at 11
Commissioners vote to lower millage rate in Bryan County