Chatham Co. Police looking to identify 2 men after shooting on Bismark and LaRoche Ave.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is working to identify two men after a shooting that left one man injured Monday night.

This happened in the area of Bismark and LaRoche Avenue.

Anonymous tips can be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app, or the Department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Chatham County Police Department Working to Identify Second Person of Interest (Chatham County Police)

Person of interest (Chatham County Police)

