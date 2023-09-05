Chatham Co. Police looking to identify person of interest after shooting on Bismark and LaRoche Ave.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is working to identify a person of interest in the investigation into a shooting that left one man injured Monday night.

This happened in the area of Bismark and LaRoche Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app, or the Department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Person of interest (Chatham County Police)

