Chatham Co. woman sentenced in COVID relief fraud case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jacqueline Somesso was sentenced to 18 months in prison for bank fraud.

The Department of Justice said Somesso submitted a fake pandemic relief loan application. She’ll have to pay back that money.

All this comes after Somesso pleaded guilty in the case back in April.

At least four others also pleaded guilty in the case that’s linked to drug trafficking out of Savannah-area strip clubs.

Back in April, Somesso was petitioning Savannah City Council for a liquor license for a business.

