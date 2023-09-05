Comfortable morning, warming trend begins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This morning starts out in mid 60s for inland areas and lower 70s along the coast.

Temperatures warm to the upper 80s by lunchtime with a light westerly breeze. Afternoon highs reach the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. This evening will be comfortable with temperatures falling back into the upper 70s shortly after sunset

If you are heading to Tybee or Hilton Head today, you’re in for a treat. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a few clouds around. Be sure to wear sunscreen and be safe in the water, there is a moderate risk for rip currents.

If you are heading out on a boat, wave heights will be 2-3 feet. The wind will be from the southwest for the next few days.

Warmer weather builds in during the middle of the week, lows return to the 70s tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s on Wednesday. Thursday also looks hot and dry with afternoon highs in the mid 90s.

Friday will be in the lower 90s, but we will see a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms as a front approaches the region. Highs will be near 90 degrees this weekend with scattered afternoon showers and a few storms possible during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Tropical update:

The wave moving off the west coast of Africa has the best chance at being our next tropical depression. The next name is, “Lee”. We will be closely monitoring this system as it moves west across the Atlantic. Most models suggest this becoming a strong hurricane, but any potential impact to the United States is still over a week away.

There is another area of interest behind this system but will likely remain in the Atlantic.

Stay tuned for updates.

