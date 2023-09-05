Sky Cams
Community builds playset for 9-year-old cancer survivor

Roc Solid Foundation stopped in Pooler Tuesday as part of their ‘Play Defeats Caner Tour’
By Sam Bauman
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Roc Solid Foundation, a non-profit that among other things builds playsets for children who have been fighting cancer, made a stop in Pooler on Tuesday.

This is part of their 30-day national tour, building a new playset for a child every single day.

Drilling and hammering in the direct heat of a South Georgia September day.

All in an effort to build a playset for 9-year-old Greyson Corbitt.

“He’s a two-time cancer survivor,” says his dad Joshua.

Although Joshua says Greyson is cancer free now, “we are learning he will be neutropenic more than we thought he would be. Meaning he can’t go in public spaces.”

Spaces, like playgrounds.

“Once a child is diagnosed with cancer public spaces become off limits. So, I believe no child should lose out on play,” says Roc Solid Foundation founder Eric Newman.

Which is what brought the Roc Solid Foundation and some local friends together in Pooler.

“We have Savannah Bananas and Party Animals out here today. Regardless of what people think, they are working together,” joked Newman.

Using those big swings for a big purpose.

Even if not quite every skill translates from Banana Ball to building.

“I’m actually appalled at how bad my tool building is right now,” said Bananas Pitcher Connor Higgins.

But even after a four-game stretch, there’s no place they’d rather be.

“I can only imagine how he’s going to be, not being able to go to public parks, having his own swing set here. I jumped at the opportunity to help out the family and Greyson,” said Higgins

A day spent working and sweating all leading up to a moment like this.

A single moment that will surely last a lifetime.

“I truly believe that play defeats cancer. So, yes, we’re building a playset but long after Roc Solid and the Savannah Bananas are gone this playset is going to be here. Every time that family looks out the window, they have a picnic on the playset, they see a child come down the slide, guess what they’re not thinking about? Cancer. So, we win every single time,” says Newman.

For more information on the Roc Solid Foundation click here.

