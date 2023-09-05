Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Crews working to fix broken water main on Leeds Gate Road

By Anna Stansfield
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Savannah locals dealing with a broken water main in their front yard.

Crews out Tuesday on Leeds Gate Road trying to fix it.

City officials say crews from the city’s water distribution department and parks and trees team have been out for most of the day trying to figure out what caused this leak and how to put a stop to it.

They say their goal is to have it figured out by the end of today, but if that can’t happen, then as soon as possible.

Neighbors living in the area say this is something that has been going on for about four weeks now.

They say at first it started out very small, but since then, it has continued to grow.

“It wasn’t that bad, it was just coming up slowly, and then the last few days, since before the hurricane this is how it started coming. It’s been coming up faster, it’s got rocks coming out of it, sand coming out of it and it’s between these trees, saturating the dirt and stuff and got water all down in the yard,” Marvin Mashall said.

Marshall says that his main concern if this water continues flowing out into his yard is that one of these trees will fall and someone will get hurt or a home will get damaged.

City officials say this is currently their top priority and they are doing everything they can to resolve it as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Police lights
1 person dead after shooting in Savannah
Source: WTOC
Man injured in shooting near Bismark and LaRoche Ave.
Woman rescued after falling down embankment in Pooler
Woman rescued after falling down embankment in Pooler
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway

Latest News

FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Alex Murdaugh’s defense team files motion for a new trial
Greyson Corbitt
Community builds playset for 9-year-old cancer survivor
THE News at 4:30
Crews working to fix broken water main on Leeds Gate Road
Savannah Fire Department hosts awards ceremony to honor employee
Savannah Fire Department hosts awards ceremony to honor employee