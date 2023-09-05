Crews working to fix broken water main on Leeds Gate Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Savannah locals dealing with a broken water main in their front yard.

Crews out Tuesday on Leeds Gate Road trying to fix it.

City officials say crews from the city’s water distribution department and parks and trees team have been out for most of the day trying to figure out what caused this leak and how to put a stop to it.

They say their goal is to have it figured out by the end of today, but if that can’t happen, then as soon as possible.

Neighbors living in the area say this is something that has been going on for about four weeks now.

They say at first it started out very small, but since then, it has continued to grow.

“It wasn’t that bad, it was just coming up slowly, and then the last few days, since before the hurricane this is how it started coming. It’s been coming up faster, it’s got rocks coming out of it, sand coming out of it and it’s between these trees, saturating the dirt and stuff and got water all down in the yard,” Marvin Mashall said.

Marshall says that his main concern if this water continues flowing out into his yard is that one of these trees will fall and someone will get hurt or a home will get damaged.

City officials say this is currently their top priority and they are doing everything they can to resolve it as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.