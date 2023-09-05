Greenbriar Children’s Center’s ‘Playing with Food’ event being held Saturday
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Greenbriar Children’s Center’s “Playing With Food’' event will include panel discussions with health experts, screenings and a vendor expo - all focusing on the wellness of children 5 and younger.
Greenbriar Executive Director Gena Taylor explains why this first-time event is so important to the community.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.