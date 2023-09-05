Man injured in shooting near Bismark and LaRoche Ave.
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One man has been injured in a shooting in the area of Bismark and LaRoche Avenue.
Chatham County Police say the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Monday night.
A man was taken to the hospital. According to police, the seriousness of his injuries are unknown.
Chatham County Police says they do not have a description of a suspect to share.
Police also say it is unclear whether the victim and shooter know each other.
