Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Mark Meadows, four more Trump co-defendants plead not guilty

Only former Coffee County elections director Misty Hampton has yet to enter a plea ahead of Wednesday arraignments.
The live stream will be operated by the court.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For anyone hoping to catch a glimpse of the major players included in former President Donald Trump’s Fulton County indictments during Wednesday’s scheduled arraignments, they’re going to be disappointed.

As of noon Tuesday, 18 of the 19 people named in Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ historic indictment of the nation’s 45th president have entered “not guilty” pleas and waived their arraignment.

On Tuesday, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; former Georgia GOP chair David Shafer; state Sen. Shawn Still (R-Norcross); and Trump attorney John Eastman entered pleas of not guilty.

FULL COVERAGE: DONALD TRUMP'S GEORGIA INDICTMENT
Donald Trump

Only former Coffee County elections director Missy Hampton has failed to enter a plea.

Meadows is waiting on a ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Steven Jones on his plea to sever his case from Trump’s and move it into federal court.

Last week, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed a three-person commission to review whether Still should be suspended from office while under indictment. Still was indicted after allegedly serving as a fake elector for Trump.

If Still is suspended from office, the suspension will last until the Fulton County election interference case is resolved or until his Senate term expires.

The commission has 14 days to make a decision in a written report to Kemp.

This story is developing.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Police lights
1 person dead after shooting in Savannah
Woman rescued after falling down embankment in Pooler
Woman rescued after falling down embankment in Pooler
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway
Source: WTOC
Man injured in shooting near Bismark and LaRoche Ave.

Latest News

Chatham County Commission District 2 Candidate: David Tootle
Chatham County Commission District 2 Candidate: David Tootle
Chatham County Commission District 2 Candidate: David Tootle
Chatham County Commission District 2 Candidate: David Tootle
Chatham County Commission District 2 Candidate: Ni’Aisha Banks
Chatham County Commission District 2 Candidate: Ni’Aisha Banks
Chatham County Commission District 2 Candidate: Ni’Aisha Banks
Chatham County Commission District 2 Candidate: Ni’Aisha Banks
Donald Trump mugshot
Donald Trump arrested, booked into Fulton County Jail