Savannah Fire Department hosts awards ceremony to honor employee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, Savannah’s fire department hosted an awards ceremony honoring employee’s efforts for public safety.

The presentation recognized several promotions, staff who are retiring, and highlights of important rescues from over the past year.

Chief Elzie Kitchen says rewarding a firefighter’s work helps with department morale.

“We acknowledge what you have done, it means much more than a plaque, a ribbon, or a certificate. On behalf of the Savannah Fire Department, and especially the command staff, we wish to congratulate you today on your countless and valiant effort to make Savannah safe,” said Chief Kitchen.

A special moment from Tuesday’s ceremony...a young girl who the department says went into cardiac arrest while swimming in March got to hand out awards to the firefighters credited with saving her life.

