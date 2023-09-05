Student loan repayments will start October 1

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three years ago student loans stopped accruing interest and payments went on pause but now things have already started changing.

People are shifting their budgets.

Student loans started accruing interest again last week on Sept. 1.

So your balance is probably higher than it was the last time you checked.

But you still have a little time before you have to open your wallet.

Loan repayments will start back up on Oct. 1.

It’s a time some thought would never come after.

The Biden administration had previously tried to offer 10,000 dollars of student debt relief to each borrower- but the program was shut down by the Supreme Court.

WTOC spoke to several people who said that they were counting on some relief- and that since payments went on pause, their lives have changed dramatically- so repayment will be a financial issue for them

“I know cost of living in Savannah has become much higher, at least since I moved here four years ago. I’ve seen the rent prices of where I’ve lived at previous apartment complexes go up at least 600 dollars a month, so having to factor back in interest on student loans is no joke. It’s gonna be something that has to be considered and readjusting all your finances for that,” Elise Bjerken said.

“It kinda puts a little damper on moving forwards, finances, funds, things of that nature. When it comes to responsibilities, it’s just adding one more bill onto a pile of bills,” Omar Akbar said.

