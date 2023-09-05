Vendors on Victory helping start-up businesses
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting a new business comes with many challenges and location can often be a big one.
But a coastal lifestyle marketplace in Savannah is making it easier for start-ups to find their footing.
Kyle visited Vendors on Victory where you can find dozens of entrepreneurs everyday and get this when you shop you’re also supporting a variety of causes in Savannah.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.