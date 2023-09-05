Were these Morgan and Morgan billboards actually vandalized?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We drive by dozens of billboards everyday. But the Morgan and Morgan law firm billboards have many people doing a double take.

Our WTOC Intestates team received questions about the billboards, people said they appeared to look vandalized. The Asked and Answered team set out to find out if this business was being targeted.

Our team found several of these billboards around town, and they all were similar.

They had what looked like spray paint crossing out words, adding new ones, and drawings of money signs and police cars.

Our team reached out to Morgan and Morgan directly, and we were given this statement :

“We take this very seriously, are investigating and exploring all of our options”. - David Falkenstein Senior Director, Communications

We also checked in with the Savannah Police Department and the Chatham County Police Department. Both responding to our emails saying they had not received any reports about the billboards.

Our team followed up by reaching out to the Lamar Advertising Company of Savannah.

They sent us this statement:

“As we had discussed regarding the Morgan & Morgan billboards that have the graffiti look, those are the intended designs of the advertiser within their current marketing campaign. These boards have not been vandalized with the copy still remaining up”. - Matthew Bulger, Sales Manager

The Asked and Answered team also found articles online. Where other news outlets were asking the same questions. They too came to the conclusion that the billboards were not vandalized but are a part of the companies recent PR campaign.

