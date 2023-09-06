Sky Cams
14th annual Bid for Pal Online Auction underway

By Tim Guidera
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For four days beginning Thursday, you can splurge on yourself and help save animals in the Lowcountry.

Palmetto Animal League’s Bid for PAL is one of the Okatie shelter’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

PAL marketing coordinator Lindsay Perry is here to let us know how to get involved and get some great deals with the organization’s 14th annual online auction.

