Commissioners vote to lower millage rate in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to lower the current millage rate meaning you’ll pay less on your property taxes.

The Bryan County commission chair says that it is actually due in part to the SPLOST and TSPLOST tax which is the allowed 1% county tax on all things subject to sales tax. He says that his staff has found ways to make those taxes even out for Bryan County.

According to Bryan County Records, since 2016 Bryan County Commissioners have voted for the millage rate with savings in mind.

“We always say we are going to save people money on taxes, but in Bryan County we really do save people money on taxes - being the lowest 10% of the state out of 159 counties,” said Chairman Carter Infinger.

As property values increase, so can the taxes, since a millage rate is determined by the property’s value which, according to County Commissioner Chairman Carter Infinger, varies across the county. This is why the commission says they continue to push to keep taking that rollback rate, fighting a possible tax increase.

“Property value does keep going up. We are the fastest-growing county in the state, and as those property values go up, we can roll those millage rates back,” said Chairman Infinger.

Infinger says that strict and strategic budgeting is one of the key factors to even out those tax margins.

“Our staff does a great job and we also take advantage of SPLOST and TSPLOST, so that 1% sales tax that we charge to not only our residents but people who come through our community as well, and that contributes to our tax pace,” said Chairman Infinger.

Because of this budgeting, Bryan County has landed itself one of the lowest county millage rates in Georgia so far this year - dropping over three mils since 2016.

According to Infinger, the money from the millage tax continues to run the operations for the county that the SPLOST and TSPLOST do not cover.

