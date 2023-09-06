Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Daffin Park pool’s open hours extending through September

Swimming pool
Swimming pool(Pixabay)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah Recreation and Leisure Services Department is extending the Daffin Park pool’s open hours through Sept. 30.

The Daffin Park pool will continue to host a variety of programs that are all free and open to the public, including parent and child time, adult wellness, and water aerobics.

Residents can register for each of these programs in person at the pool. Registration is good for the entire month.

The City announced in April that all pools would stay open through Labor Day this year, due to increased interest.

All other City-ran pools closed for the season on Labor Day.

“We’ve had an unusually hot summer,” Nick Roberts, Director of Recreation and Leisure Services said.  “We are happy to be able to keep Daffin pool open later than usual so residents can have a place to cool off during this hot month. Thanks to Jackie Dixon and our entire team for all of their hard work this summer with the City’s successful aquatic programs.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
1 person dead after shooting in Savannah
Source: WTOC
Man injured in shooting near Bismark and LaRoche Ave.
A billboard located on US 80.
Were these Morgan and Morgan billboards actually vandalized?
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Tybee Island Police Department investigating possible shooting
Hilton Head Island
Rincon man drowns on Hilton Head

Latest News

Chatham County Commission votes to start county run fire department; eventually cut ties with Chatham Fire
Greyson Corbitt
Community builds playset for 9-year-old cancer survivor
THE News at 11
Soccer camp for kids with disabilities celebrates 5 years in Savannah
Soccer camp for kids with disabilities celebrates 5 years in Savannah
Soccer camp for kids with disabilities celebrates 5 years in Savannah